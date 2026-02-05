Himachal bans mobile phones by students in all schools from March 1

Shimla, Feb 5 (IANS) In a significant move to enhance the academic environment, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday announced a ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools in the state from March 1

If a student is found in possession of a mobile phone, he/she will face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

It will be mandatory for parents to attend school counselling sessions, the CM added.

The announcement of the ban came at the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable local students to compete on a global stage.

Under the new regulations, students will no longer be permitted to bring mobile devices onto the school premises.

The Chief Minister detailed strict enforcement measures, stating that any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

To ensure long-term compliance with attending the mandatory counselling sessions by the parents, the Education Department has been tasked to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations.

"It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth," the Chief Minister remarked.

Drawing on his own background as a product of a government school, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education.

Beyond academic reforms, CM Sukhu highlighted the state’s push to promote sports and sports tourism.

He announced that the government would provide employment opportunities to women athletes from the state who have competed in the Asian Games. To celebrate the victory of the Himachal team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

The Chief Minister also noted the government has significantly increased the daily diet allowance for student-athletes to Rs 400 for events held within the state and Rs 500 for national events.

Also, players travelling more than 200 km for competitions will now be provided air travel facilities to ensure their comfort and peak performance.

During the event, the Chief Minister laid out several infrastructure goals, including the expedited completion of the indoor stadium in Ghumarwin and the local school building within the next year. He also officially announced the construction of a new girls' hostel at Morsingi.

The 69th National School Games concluded with the state team securing a gold medal after defeating Rajasthan in the final match, while Haryana claimed third place. The tournament saw the participation of 30 teams from across the country.

