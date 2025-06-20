Here’s how Ram Charan’s daughter shares a special connection with a baby tigress

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) South superstar Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara, has found an unexpected yet adorable namesake in the animal kingdom.

In a heartwarming gesture, a baby tigress born at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was named after the little one, drawing a sweet connection between the star kid and the majestic creature. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela marked a joyful milestone as their daughter, Klin Kaara, turned two. The couple celebrated the occasion by revisiting that touching moment, calling it a symbol of blessings and the joy their daughter has brought into their lives.

Upasana took to Instagram to share photos with her baby girl from the zoo. In the picture, the doting mother is seen sitting with her daughter on her lap, gazing at the baby tigress through the enclosure. For the caption, she wrote, “A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

During a visit to the Hyderabad Zoo last year, a heartwarming moment unfolded when a newborn tigress was named in honor of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara. The gesture left a lasting impression on the family. Now, as Klin Kaara celebrated her second birthday today, she had a special reunion with her namesake.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela became proud parents to their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara, in June 2023. The couple embraced parenthood after 11 years of their marriage. The duo got married in a grand wedding ceremony on June 14, 2012.

On the work front, the ‘RRR’ actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner 'Peddi.’ The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

