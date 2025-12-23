December 23, 2025 10:35 AM हिंदी

Here's how Kate Winslet coped with unwanted attention

Here's how Kate Winslet coped with unwanted attention

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Kate Winslet feels life is "better" with a "good meal and a bit of Radiohead" and they were among the things that helped her cope with unwanted attention.

The Goodbye June director-and-actress recalled the "horrific" intrusion into her personal life when she was younger and found small ways to find joy while coping with the scrutiny amid the breakdown of one of her marriages.

The actress told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs that she coped with the attention thanks to "a good meal, a shared conversation, a nice cup of coffee, a bit of Radiohead and a good poo".

She added: "You know, life's all the better for those things."

The actress said that she wasn't "in a particularly good shape" mentally about her body while filming Titanic in her early 20s and her world was "totally turned upside down" once it hit cinemas and she became a global star, leaving her "terrified" to sleep because of the intrusion into her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I wasn't ready for that world. It was horrific. There were people tapping my phone. They were just everywhere. And I was just on my own. I was terrified to go to sleep."

Winslet also spoke about how she was told to settle for the "fat-girl parts" by a drama teacher if she wanted to make it as an actress.

She said: “I was a little bit stocky, when I did start taking it much more seriously and got a child agent I really remember vividly a drama teacher … and she said to me, ‘Well, darling, you’ll have a career if you’re ready to settle for the fat girl parts.’ Look at me now. It’s appalling the things people say to children.”

The actress believes there is “so much we still have to unlearn” about how “we speak to women in film,” and said that she was told things as a first-time director that would never be said to a man.

She said: “So they might say things like, ‘Don’t forget to be confident in your choices.’ And I want to sort of say, ‘Don’t talk to me about confidence,’ because if that’s one thing I haven’t ever lacked, actually, it’s exactly that. That person wouldn’t say that to a man.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Tom Holland wraps up ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, director praises 'fearless' actor

Tom Holland wraps up ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, director praises 'fearless' actor

India proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah: EAM Jaishankar

India proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah: EAM Jaishankar

Cummins ruled out of remainder of Ashes, T20 World Cup participation uncertain

Cummins ruled out of remainder of Ashes, T20 World Cup participation uncertain

Deanne Panday says 'always be you' as son Ahaan Panday turns a year older

Deanne Panday says 'always be you' as son Ahaan Panday turns a year older

Neres inspires Napoli to win third Italian Super Cup title

Neres inspires Napoli to win third Italian Super Cup title

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie calls herself ‘proud dadi’

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie calls herself ‘proud dadi’

US firms maintain long-term bet on Bangladesh: Keshap

US firms maintain long-term bet on Bangladesh: Keshap

Bengal SIR: Doubtful voters found in progeny mapping maximum in 3 Bangladesh bordering districts

Bengal SIR: Progeny mapping finds maximum doubtful voters in 3 Bangladesh bordering districts

Neil Nitin Mukesh to Ashutosh Rana: Your humility is truly heart-touching

Neil Nitin Mukesh to Ashutosh Rana: Your humility is truly heart-touching

Indian stock market opens lower, IT stocks lead losses

Indian stock market opens lower, IT stocks lead losses