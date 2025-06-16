June 16, 2025 5:49 PM हिंदी

Here is why Krishna Shroff does not believe in cheat days

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Unlike many other fitness influencers, fitness icon Krishna Shroff does not believe in the concept of cheat meals, and her reasoning seems very clear.

During her fitness journey, the entrepreneur has evolved from enjoying her cheat meals to now embracing a more intuitive eating style.

According to Krishna, having cheat meals takes her a couple of steps back from her progress.

She shared, "I don't have cheat meal days. When I first started my fitness journey I definitely did follow that rule where I would have one cheat meal a week. But now that I'm a little further along in my fitness journey, I actually realized that for me, it kind of backtracks me and takes me a couple of steps back from my progress. So what I prefer to do is just incorporate all my favorite foods in my diet plan. I wouldn't even say diet because I'm not really dieting. I'm kind of just into intuitively eating and that comes with practice."

Revealing her mindset behind this approach, Krishna added, "So the more experience you have in this field and throughout this process, the more you'd be able to do it that way too. So for me, I love to incorporate my favorite foods in my diet, and that way I don't really have that craving to binge and then feel like I've been backtracked!"

Furthermore, Krishna co-owns the fitness brand MMA Matrix with brother Tiger Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff. Known for its inclusive approach, the programs and facilities have been designed for a wide range of people. Their trainers are skilled in rehab-focused training, helping people in their fitness journey.

Talking about MMA Matrix, Krishna said, "We wanted to create something truly special with MMA Matrix, a place that goes beyond the typical gym experience. Our vision was to bring world-class infrastructure to India while maintaining a personal touch”.

