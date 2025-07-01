Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandaana recently made a short stop in London as part of her travel diaries.

During her one-day trip, the 'Pushpa' actress tried her best to make the most of her time there. Revealing what all she did during her time there, she dropped a couple of images on her IG.

First, Rashmika posted two pictures of what she ate in London. Once her food cravings were satisfied, Rashmika stepped out for a shopping spree. We could see her holding the bags and soaking the London sun in her latest post.

"Dear diary, I was in London for a day and trust me there was not much I could do.. but let me take you through it anyway," she penned the caption.

Work-wise, on Friday, Rashmika treated the netizens with the first look from her next “Mysaa”.

In what she described to be her fiercest avatar yet, she was seen covering half of her face with a veil, with blood marks visible on the remaining half.

The ‘Animal’ actress further talked about the significance of the drama in her acting journey.

“I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa," Rashmika mentioned in the caption.

Billed as an emotional action thriller, "Mysaa" will show Rashmika as a woman from the Gond community.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the project has been produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy. Further details about “Mysaa” have been kept under wraps for now.

