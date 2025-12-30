PM Modi condoles demise of Khaleda Zia, says her contributions to India-Bangladesh relations will always be remembered

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bangladesh’s former PM and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, remembering her as a historic leader whose contributions to her country and relations with India will always be remembered.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh.”

He added, “As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace.”

Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80, her party confirmed. According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), she died at around 6 a.m. at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for over a month.

“The BNP Chairperson and former prime minister, the national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 am, just after the Fajr (dawn) prayer,” the party said in its statement. Expressing grief, the BNP added, “We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul.”

Khaleda Zia had been admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after developing serious complications involving her heart and lungs. Media reports said she was also battling pneumonia during her final days. She remained under close medical observation for 36 days, with doctors describing her condition as fragile.

Over the years, the former prime minister struggled with multiple chronic ailments, including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and long-standing complications affecting her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyesight. Her treatment was overseen by a team of specialists from Bangladesh and abroad, including doctors from the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Australia.

Earlier this month, there were efforts to shift her overseas for advanced treatment, but doctors ultimately advised against international travel due to her weakened condition.

The widow of former President Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, made history as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and served two terms in office.

--IANS

rs/dpb