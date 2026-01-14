Helen Mirren shares 'cheaper' alternative to getting facelift

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Helen Mirren shared her thoughts on the cosmetic procedure that's gaining popularity among a younger population.

"If women or men are seriously diminished, defeated, or depressed when they look in the mirror and are brought down by what they see, and they have the financial ability and the mental ability or whatever to change it, fine," the 80-year-old told Elle.

Mirren continued, "I do think because of social media and what apps can do, you (can) look at the reality and you get literally depressed. I think that’s a very, very sad state of affairs."

The Oscar winner then suggested the one simple change that could sway someone's decision to go under the knife.

"Before contemplating anything, get really good lighting in your bathroom so that whenever you look in the mirror, you are lit beautifully and look great ... It’s a lot cheaper than getting a facelift. I am serious about the good lighting in the bathroom," she said, reports people.com.

"Bad lighting is so depressing. I think it would be a terrible mistake to get plastic surgery when you’re in your twenties. Your face changes. I don’t like to criticize or attack people for doing what makes them happy. But to try to look like a fake picture of yourself would be terrible."

Mirren in 2025, reflected on the beauty standards in Hollywood alongside Kathy Bates, Niecy Nash-Betts, Parker Posey, Cristin Milioti and Keri Russell.

During the conversation, the star revealed that she was "told to have a nose job in my 20s."

“Someone said, ‘You’ll never get work if you don’t have a nose job,’" Mirren recalled, adding, "I said no. I didn’t want to be a pretty actress anyway. I elected to be not so pretty.”

--IANS

dc/