Heavy rains force makers of Anupama Parameswaran's 'Lockdown' to postpone film's release

Heavy rains force makers of Anupama Parameswaran's 'Lockdown' to postpone film's release (Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/X)

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS)The makers of director A R Jeeva's gripping drama, 'Lockdown', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Wednesday announced that they had decided to postpone the release of the film in the wake of incessant rains continuing to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu and in particular, Chennai, have been receiving steady rainfall for over a week as a result of the deep depression caused by the remnants of cyclone Ditwah, which wreaked havoc in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Taking to its X timeline, Lyca Productions, the firm producing the picture, wrote,"With the ongoing rains, the release of #Lockdown has been postponed. Your safety comes first. We’ll meet you in theatres soon. #LockdownInCinemasSoon."

It also published a statement that read,"Due to the ongoing heavy rains and adverse weather conditions, the release of our film #Lockdown has been postponed. In light of the current challenges, we are delaying the release to prioritize the safety of our audience, theatre staff, and partners. Please stay safe and take necessary precautions. We look forward to welcoming you to cinemas soon to experience 'Lockdown' on the big screen."

The film was scheduled to release on December 5 this year.

The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

'Lockdown', a woman-centric film, has triggered huge expectations as it is based on a true story.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will, apart from Anupama Parameswaran, also feature actors Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha among others.

Music for the film has been scored by the gifted NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, while cinematography is by K.A. Sakthivel. The film has editing by V J Sabu Joseph and art direction by A Jayakumar.

Choreography for the film is by Sherif and Sri Girish while stunts have been choreographed by Om Sivaprakash. Costumes for the film have been designed by Meenakshi Shreedharan.

--IANS

mkr/

