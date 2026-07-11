Heavy rainfall alert across Uttarakhand until July 14; landslide risks increase

Dehradun, July 11 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed forecast warning of heavy rainfall across several districts of Uttarakhand from July 11 to July 14, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) to direct all district administrations to remain on high alert in view of the possibility of weather-related incidents.

According to the IMD, several districts in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions are likely to witness isolated spells of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and intense showers over the next four days, raising concerns over landslides, flash flooding and disruption of normal life.

In response to the forecast, the State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all district authorities to remain vigilant and ensure preparedness to deal with any emergency arising from adverse weather conditions.

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts on July 11.

Officials have warned that the rainfall could trigger landslides, rockfalls and debris accumulation on roads in the hilly regions, while low-lying areas in the plains may experience waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The continuing rainfall has already affected transportation in several parts of the state. Traffic on the Karnaprayag–Gwaldam National Highway at Narayanbagad in the Tharali area was briefly suspended after a section of the road was washed away, resulting in a temporary blockage. Authorities later restored the route for vehicular movement after carrying out clearance work.

Landslides were also reported from multiple locations in Pauri Garhwal district. In another incident, a vegetable-laden truck travelling on the Gumkhal-Satpuli highway was struck by a massive boulder that rolled down the hillside near Malli Satpuli. The truck sustained extensive damage, and its cargo was scattered across the road. However, no casualties were reported.

The district administration subsequently undertook restoration work and reopened several key routes that had been blocked due to incessant rainfall after clearing debris and stones.

Traffic has resumed on the Kotdwar–Pauri National Highway after accumulated debris near Satpuli was removed. Similarly, the Srinagar–Rudraprayag National Highway has been reopened after authorities cleared debris near Sirobagar. Police personnel remain deployed at the site to facilitate safe and smooth movement of vehicles.

The Garud Chatti–Neelkanth Mahadev Road has also been cleared of rain-induced debris and reopened for normal vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district has prompted authorities to strengthen safety measures along the Char Dham Yatra route. Rescue and relief teams have been stationed at vulnerable locations to monitor conditions and ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling through the region.

The persistent downpour in the hill districts has also caused the water level of the Ganga River to rise significantly in Rishikesh, with the river nearing the warning mark at Triveni Ghat.

According to the IMD's forecast, weather conditions are expected to remain particularly severe on July 12 in Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat districts.

As these districts are directly connected to the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, authorities have intensified surveillance along the Badrinath and Kedarnath routes. Pilgrims have been advised to check the latest weather updates and road conditions before beginning their journey.

In its advisory, the IMD said several hazards are expected to persist across sensitive areas of Uttarakhand during the next four days. These include landslides, rockfalls, sudden debris flows, rising water levels in rivulets and streams, flooding in low-lying areas, lightning strikes and severe thunderstorms. Continuous rainfall may also disrupt road connectivity and electricity supply in certain regions.

With the Char Dham Yatra currently underway and thousands of devotees travelling daily to the pilgrimage sites, authorities have stepped up surveillance along the pilgrimage routes.

Teams from the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration and Public Works Department are continuously monitoring vulnerable locations. Officials said traffic may be temporarily restricted at certain stretches if required to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all district magistrates to remain on alert, pre-position JCBs and heavy machinery at vulnerable locations, keep rescue and relief teams on standby, and ensure immediate response in the event of any emergency.

The administration has also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of adverse weather, stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas, and follow only the official advisories issued by the district administration and the India Meteorological Department.

--IANS

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