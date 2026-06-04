Heavy rain, gusty winds bring much-needed relief from heatwave in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that has gripped the area over the past several days.

A fresh Western Disturbance has become active over the region, bringing the much-anticipated spell of cool showers to the parched plains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday as dark clouds covered the skies across the national capital and adjoining areas.

Rainfall has already been recorded in several parts of Delhi, Haryana, and nearby regions, marking a swift transition from the intense heatwave conditions experienced in recent days.

According to meteorologists, the sudden change in weather is being driven by a Western Disturbance, a low-pressure weather system that originates over the Mediterranean region and travels eastward while gathering moisture.

According to the Meteorological Department, wind speeds in several regions reached between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour, causing tree branches to sway violently and disrupting traffic in multiple locations. As per the IMD's local weather forecast, the maximum temperature on June 4 was projected to be 41 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 30 degrees Celsius.

Issuing a specific warning, the department had stated that thunderstorms, the possibility of lightning strikes, and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour could persist throughout the day. For the second day of the Yellow Alert - June 5, the Meteorological Department has once again advised the public to remain vigilant. According to the department, the maximum temperature on this day is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

As the system reaches the Himalayas and interacts with the hot and dry conditions prevailing over northwest India, atmospheric instability increases significantly. This process causes warm, moisture-laden air to rise rapidly and cool, leading to the formation of towering cumulonimbus clouds.

These massive cloud formations are responsible for the thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall, and strong winds currently affecting the region.

Weather experts said such storms generally intensify during the evening and night hours after the land surface has absorbed heat throughout the day.

The latest spell follows a similar weather event witnessed during the final week of May, when a Western Disturbance brought widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and dust storms across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan.

The IMD's yellow alert warns of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Although no official weather alert has been issued for Saturday, meteorologists expect similar atmospheric conditions to persist. They have attributed the expected rainfall to normal pre-monsoon activity, which typically influences northern India during June.

--IANS

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