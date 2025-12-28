Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Melbourne, Dec 28 (IANS) Australia opener Travis Head said he reached out to England's Ben Duckett after a social media video surfaced before the Melbourne Test that appeared to show Duckett intoxicated.

England’s managing director, Rob Key, had mentioned that the board had initiated an investigation following reports of players drinking heavily during a break in Noosa, a beach town, between the second and third Tests.

A viral social media video also appeared to show England opener Duckett intoxicated, prompting increased scrutiny of the team and the batter in particular.

"I get on with Ducky well and reached out to him to see if he was going alright. Everyone is still human. What you do in your personal time is up to you. I know we live a high profile life and some people are more high profile than others. At the end of the day, it is a bit stiff but I don't think there is any real issue."

England's four-night trip to Noosa followed their 2-0 deficit in the Ashes series, after losses in Perth and Brisbane.

It was reported that several players spent a significant amount of their time drinking on the Queensland coast and also on two prior days in Brisbane, where the second Test was held.

Although England played the second Test better than the Ashes opener, they lost the following Test in Adelaide, which led to Australia winning the series.

England ended an 18-match winless streak in Australia and prevented an Ashes clean sweep during a remarkable and bizarre two-day Test in Melbourne. During one of the most unusual matches in cricket history, England needed 175 runs to win on the second evening of the fourth Test, bringing the series to 3-1 ahead of the final match in Sydney.

In tough batting conditions, England's Bazballers thrived in the chaos, finally finding a situation in Australia that suited their freewheeling style. They achieved their target in 33 overs, with England's four-wicket win thrilling the thousands of travelling fans who now have something to celebrate after a largely disappointing tour.

