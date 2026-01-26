Have dragon and elephant dance together: Chinese President extends R-Day greetings to India

January 26, 2026 4:19 PM हिंदी

(File image)

Beijing/New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day while reflecting on the pragmatic approach from both countries of prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement.

"President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day. It should be the right choice for China and India to be good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and have the dragon and the elephant dance together," Xu Feihong, the Ambassador of China to India, posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Ambassador also attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

"Glad to join the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India," he said in another post on X.

Last November, Xu Feihong had highlighted that China is ready to work with India as a doer in high-level practical cooperation.

"In the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will continue to strengthen the foundation of the real economy, accelerate high-level sci-tech self-reliance, and expand high-standard opening-up. This will create more cooperation opportunities for all countries, including India," he had said while addressing a seminar on 'China's 15th Five-Year Plan：New Blueprint for China's Development, New Opportunities for China-India Cooperation'.

"We will upgrade traditional industries such as chemical and machinery, which is expected to unlock about $1.4 trillion of new market space in the next five years. We will foster emerging industries such as new energy and new materials, which is expected to give rise to several trillion-dollar new growth engines. We will strategically invest in future industries such as bio-manufacturing and sixth-generation mobile communication, with the scale added over the next decade equivalent to building an entirely new high-tech industrial ecosystem for China," the Ambassador had mentioned.

He also said: "At present, India is advancing major strategies such as "Make in India". China is ready to deepen practical cooperation with India to make a bigger pie of common interests, so that people in both countries will benefit more from the outcomes of development."

In August, during their meeting in China’s Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and building on recent progress in India-China relations.

