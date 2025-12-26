SP’s Afzal Ansari criticises UP minister over Sengar bail remarks

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari on Friday criticised Uttar Pradesh Minister Daya Shankar Singh for his comments on the bail granted to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

Ansari questioned the minister’s statement, asking, “In the first place, he was convicted by the court. It is the judiciary that decides guilt or innocence. Has the minister become bigger than the court that he is making such a statement?”

Speaking to the media, Ansari said the remarks reflect a disturbing mindset within the ruling party. “In our country, the ruling party has the misunderstanding that they are above the judiciary. Those who are granted bail are called convicted, and those who are innocent are termed accused,” he added.

He further alleged that government officials often assume they will not face legal consequences, while ordinary citizens are subjected to legal scrutiny. “In this government, people have a mindset that any FIR against them or any verdict will not lead to trial, but for others, if there is no such claim, they create false cases to drag them to court,” Ansari said.

The remarks come after the Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in a high-profile case involving the sexual assault of a minor in Unnao. Minister Daya Shankar Singh had commented on the decision, saying, “The judiciary did the right thing. He got bail a little late, but we welcome the decision.” The minister’s statement sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who accused him of undermining judicial authority.

The Unnao case, which drew nationwide attention, had earlier seen Sengar convicted for his role in the crime and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The recent bail granted by the Delhi High Court was part of his legal appeals. Legal experts have pointed out that bail is a constitutional right and does not reflect on the ultimate determination of guilt, a nuance that Ansari highlighted in his criticism.

--IANS

rs/dpb