Haryana CEO debunks misleading report on discrepancies in 2024 Assembly poll figures

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Haryana, has termed a media report alleging discrepancies between votes polled and votes counted in 51 Assembly constituencies during the 2024 elections as misleading, stating that the actual polling figures were shared with candidates' polling agents and subsequently tallied with the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In a fact-check clarification issued on its official social media platforms, the CEO, Haryana, responded to a media report, which claimed that internal records of the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed mismatches between votes cast and votes counted in 51 seats across Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The report had specifically cited Badkhal and Kaithal constituencies in Haryana.

The CEO said the actual figures of votes polled on polling day are shared with the polling agents of candidates through Form 17. These figures are then tallied with the figures recorded on EVMs at the time of counting.

"No complaints regarding differences in the figures of votes received from anyone in this regard. Reporters' Collective could have contacted us for any clarification," the CEO said.

Citing the ECI's official index card for the Kaithal Assembly constituency, the CEO provided a breakdown of the total electorate and votes polled to counter the allegations.

According to the index card, Kaithal had 2,23,449 registered electors, while the total number of votes polled through EVMs stood at 1,67,285. In addition, 1,566 valid postal votes were recorded, taking the total number of votes polled, including postal ballots, to 1,68,851.

The CEO said the report had attempted to mislead readers by claiming that the ECI counted 1,67,070 more votes than were cast, whereas the actual number of votes polled, including postal ballots, was 1,68,851.

The index card also recorded 512 votes deducted from EVM votes on account of test votes, rejected votes and other reasons, while 1,427 valid postal votes were counted. The total valid votes polled stood at 1,68,200.

The CEO Haryana's clarification comes amid questions raised over discrepancies in election data and the accuracy of figures recorded during the 2024 Assembly polls. The authority maintained that the official polling records and the figures available on the ECI website provide the correct account of votes polled in the constituency.

--IANS

sd/vd