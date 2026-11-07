November 07, 2026 10:41 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane expresses gratitude as he offers prayers at Kamakhya temple ahead of Diwali

Harshvardhan Rane expresses gratitude as he offers prayers at Kamakhya temple ahead of Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane offered prayers at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Assam ahead of Diwali.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor took to his official Instagram handle and published a couple of glimpses of his religious visit. In the primary pic, Harshvardhan was seen posing outside the temple, along with some other photos of the temple premises.

The post further included some insight into other places the 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' actor decided to explore while in Assam.

"#HappyDiwali (Temple emoji) #Kamakhya #Assam #Gratitude for everything i received (Evil eye emoji) (sic)," Harshvardhan captioned the post.

Talking about the Kamakhya Temple, located at Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, it is considered to be one of the oldest and most significant Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. It is believed to be the site where Goddess Sati’s yoni fell, symbolizing fertility and feminine power.

Now, shifting our focus to Harshvardhan's work commitments, he shared a professional update on Thursday, informing that he has begun voice work for his next, ‘Force 3’.

Harshvardhan also revealed that he will most likely be concluding the shoot for his other upcoming drama with Ram Gopal Varma by November 28.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Harshvardhan wrote, “FORCE 3 voice work begins DAYA NAYAK shoot to finish by 28th November #update. (sic)”

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, 'Force 3' also stars John Abraham, who will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in the movie.

The third instalment in the popular ‘Force’ franchise is being produced by John Abraham’s home banner JA Entertainment, along with Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation.

'Force 3' is slated to be out in the cinema halls on March 19, 2027.

Coming to ‘Police Company’, set in 1990s and 2000s Mumbai, the project will be based on the special squad formed by the Mumbai Police to tackle the growing gang activities.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Brison Fernandes and Irfan Yadwad star as Chennaiyin FC rout defending champions East Bengal 5-3 in the the 2026–27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Brison and Irfan star as Chennaiyin FC rout defending champions East Bengal 5-3

Empty seats at China’s plenum hint at how Xi will remake elite: Report (File Image)

Empty seats at China’s plenum hint at how Xi will remake elite: Report

Isha Koppikar revisits her ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ character as film clocks 18 years

Isha Koppikar revisits her ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ character as film clocks 18 years

Pakistan’s elite preparing escape abroad as ordinary citizens face mounting hardship: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s elite preparing escape abroad as ordinary citizens face mounting hardship: Report

Told him to wait, but Mohammed Shami lost hope of Test recall after not being picked for the New Zealand series, says his childhood coach Badruddin Siddiqui. Photo credit: IANS

Told him to wait, but Shami lost hope of Test recall after not being picked for NZ series, says Siddiqui

Saif Ali Khan teaches fun Nawab hack of opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver

Saif Ali Khan teaches fun Nawab hack of opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver

Sreenidi Deccan hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026/27 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Sreenidi Deccan hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw in Srinagar

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrates birthday with Yamuna ‘aarti’ (Photo: Delhi govt/X)

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrates birthday with Yamuna ‘aarti’

São Paulo Grand Prix extended until 2035 with five-year deal with Formula One management. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix extended until 2035 with five-year deal

Bonded labour persists in Pakistan as generational exploitation despite laws: Report

Bonded labour persists in Pakistan as generational exploitation despite laws: Report