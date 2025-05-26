Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra reveal 'Who's The Boss' at home

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Former Indian cricket player, Harbhajan Singh, and his actress wife Geeta Basra's recently launched home banner, Purple Rose Entertainment has come up with a new chat show, "Who is The Boss".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Harbhajan revealed that the main inspiration behind the show was the women.

The ex-cricketer told IANS, "People know the cricketers, but they don’t know their wives. These women have their own identities and their own journeys. They are individuals with unique stories, and that’s what we wanted to share. That’s how the concept for the show came about."

Revealing who is the real boss at home, Geeta shared, "I think we share the responsibilities quite equally."

"I mostly look after the kids—their daily activities, classes, meals, and even things around the house that need fixing. Harbhajan takes care of the financial aspects—deciding what to buy and what not to buy."

Agreeing with Geeta, Harbhajan pitched it saying, "Yes, I usually handle the financial side, but she also has a say in what needs to be fixed or not around the house. It's a partnership."

Sharing her reaction on whether their show, "Who is The Boss" is inspired by "The Kapil Sharma Show", "The Train" actress revealed, "Not really, Kapil's show has been around for many years and it features a lot of comedy skits and entertainment. While our show also has fun elements, it’s quite different."

"Our focus is more on showing the personal sides of public figures. For example, everyone knows Rohit Sharma as a cricketer, but people don’t really know him as a person, or much about his wife. We want to bring out their real-life stories—what they're like as a couple, their journey together." Harbhajan added.

Geeta concluded by saying, "Exactly! Our show aims to highlight the human stories behind the celebrities, and that makes it very different from Kapil's format. But yes, we would love to have our show become as popular, and we hope to invite Kapil on as a guest someday!"

--IANS

pm/