Hansika Motwanni’s New Year resolution is ‘to be late’

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Hansika Motwanni has shared a rather unusual New Year resolution, revealing that she plans “to be late” in 2026.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress posted a glimpse of herself waiting to begin her Pilates session. She went on to humorously mention that her resolution this year is to stop being ready ahead of time.

“This year and my new year resolution to be late and not be ready before time, if it’s for my Pilates class,” Hansika wrote as the caption.

An avid user of social media, Hansika shared a video of herself getting eyebrow microblading on her Youtube channel.

A few weeks ago, she shared a “pointless reel,” giving a glimpse into her mood while getting ready.

The video captured a candid, light-hearted side of Hansika, as she playfully embraced the moment with Sanun Nahar Wale Pool by Noor Jehan playing in the background along with a text overlay that read: “The songs I listen to while I look like this.”

Talking about the actress, Hansika began her career as a child actor in Hindi films, and later went on to appear in lead roles in Telugu films, including Desamuduru, Kantri and Maska.

She started her career in Tamil cinema with Mappillai and then appeared in several commercially successful Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II and Aranmanai. She has also acted in the Malayalam film Villain.

The 34-year-old actress commenced her television career with a serial called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later acted in the Indian serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and appeared as one of the children in Koi... Mil Gaya. She also appeared in the Hindi film Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya.

Hansika was last seen in the 2024 film “Guardian” directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanan. It also stars Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman. Her upcoming work includes a string of films such as “Rowdy Baby”, “Man”, “Gandhari” and “Love Affair”.

--IANS

dc/