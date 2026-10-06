Former Gujarat CM targets ECI as Oppn protests against SIR

Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while Opposition MPs staged a protest in New Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

His remarks came as INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the SIR exercise.

The march was stopped by police near the NITI Aayog area, following which several Opposition leaders and MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were briefly detained and later released.

The Opposition has been demanding a review of the SIR process and seeking the restoration of names allegedly removed from electoral rolls.

The INDIA Bloc had announced the October 6 march as part of its wider “Save Democracy” campaign, which includes protests across the country and a larger rally in New Delhi on November 1.

Vaghela alleged that the Election Commission had acted in a manner favourable to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned its independence.

Referring to the SIR exercise and past elections, he alleged that the Commission’s functioning had benefited the BJP politically.

He also criticised what he described as the growing influence of ideological and political affiliations on constitutional institutions.

Commenting on the detention of Opposition leaders during the protest, Vaghela said that political leaders across generations had faced arrests during public movements and agitations.

He argued that democratic dissent and protest are part of public life and should be viewed in that context.

The former Chief Minister further called for greater scrutiny and transparency regarding appointments to constitutional positions.

He suggested the introduction of a cooling-off period for retired judges, IAS officers, IPS officers and other senior government officials before they assume new public assignments.

Vaghela, 86, has had a long political career spanning several parties and ideological streams.

He began his political journey as an RSS pracharak and later became associated with the Jan Sangh and the BJP.

After rebelling against the BJP in 1995, he became Gujarat Chief Minister in 1996 with Congress support.

He later joined the Congress, served as a Lok Sabha MP and held the Textile Ministry portfolio in the UPA government.

Vaghela left the Congress in 2017 and subsequently floated and joined different political formations.

He is currently engaged in discussions regarding a possible return to the Congress, with party leaders confirming that talks are underway.

--IANS

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