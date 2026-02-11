Halle Berry shares how she knew fiance Van Hunt was 'the one'

February 11, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Berry has shared a deep insight into her relationship with Van Hunt. This comes just days after the couple confirmed their engagement.

The actress recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, ‘Crime 101’, and shared how she knew the musician, 54, was “the one”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of did it a few times, three, to be exact. You just kind of know when it's right, 'cause you know when it's wrong”.

Berry has been married three times previously, to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez. The star’s dazzling engagement ring was on full display as she walked the red carpet at the premiere, which was also attended by her co-star Chris Hemsworth, his brother Liam Hemsworth and their parents.

As per ‘People’, Jewelry experts shared that Hunt popped the question with a ring that could have cost over $200,000 and features a unique and “deeply personal” design.

At her latest premiere, Berry accessorized her new sparkler with a gold choker necklace and a chic black suit paired with a silk blouse featuring a ruffled collar and plunging neckline. Berry confirmed she and Hunt were engaged after almost six years of dating during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Thursday, February 5.

The ‘X-Men’ star told host Jimmy Fallon that fans had some uncertainty around her and Hunt's relationship status, saying, "There's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no”.

"But, that's not the case?", asked Fallon, 51. "No, that's not the case”explained. "I did not say 'no,' we just don't have a date. Of course, I said 'yes, I would marry him’”.

"I'm so happy, you guys are a great couple," Fallon said, congratulating the actress.

