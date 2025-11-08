Hailey Bieber lip-syncs, dances to husband Justin Bieber's hit song with BFFs Kendall, Kylie Jenner

November 08, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, recently celebrated the birthday of her friend Kendall Jenner.

Hailey, and Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner couldn't get enough of Justin Bieber’s hits, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A recently surfaced video on Instagram from Kendall’s 30th birthday bash shows the three with their friends singing along to Justin’s hit, ‘Beauty and a Beat’. The video kicked off with the Rhode Beauty founder singing the opening line, “Justin”.

As per ‘People’, Hailey was wearing a mini leopard print dress and held a drink in her hand as she sang her husband’s name on the beach. As the video continued, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou lip-synced to “Tonight I want”. Then Kylie spun in to join and say, “to show you off”. Kylie donned a black, fitted mini dress.

A few of their friends, Victoria Villarroel, Justine Skye and Karanikolaou, continued to sing and dance along before the video cut back to Kylie lip-syncing, “We're going party like it's 3012 tonight”. But it was her older sister, Kendall, who finished up the video with a couple of friends as they sang, “I wanna show ya all the finer things in life”.

Kendall wore a scarf wrapped around her neck and chest, matching her silk ruched low-rise skirt, which exposed her stomach.

Kendall celebrated her milestone birthday with a lavish destination party attended by Kylie, Hailey, Justin, Gregory, Karanikolaou, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and many more. The night included a fireworks display and glasses of Chateau Haut-Brion, bottled the year Kendall was born, according to Kim's Instagram post.

During the celebration, Kendall was presented with a white birthday cake adorned with black ribbons, white candles and shot bottles of alcohol. Hailey also posted snaps of the occasion to her Instagram Stories.

