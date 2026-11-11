Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee's lovely wishes for daughter Divisha: My heart is full

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee penned lovely wishes for their daughter Divisha as she turned a year older on Wednesday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Debinna shared a couple of glimpses from their travel diaries, featuring Divisha with her sister Lianna. From eating delicious treats to simply goofing around, Divisha's birthday post is full of some heart-melting moments.

Debinna mentioned in her wish that she is extremely elated about the fact that her two daughters have become 'travel buddies' and are constantly making memories together.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday, my little Divisha (White heart emoji) It amazes me how you’re growing up… you and your sister chose travel over a birthday party this year. "Face holding back tears emoji) Travel has always been our breather, our oxygen… and now you girls feel it too. (sic)."

"Watching you become each other’s little travel buddies, with all of us making memories together… my heart is full. (Red heart emoji) (sic)," Debinna added.

Treating the netizens with some more candid moments of the little one, Gurmeet wrote on his account, "Happy birthday my love @divishaadiva (sic)."

Gurmeet and Debinna keep sharing such unseen moments from both their personal and professional life on social media.

Recently, Debinna revealed that keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband is a non-negotiable tradition for her. She further revealed that she started keeping the fast even before she got married to Gurmeet.

"I am Bengali, Gurmeet is Bihari, and our Karwa Chauth has its own love story. When we were dating, our parents were not there to understand each other's customs and traditions. It was just the two of us, along with the desire to celebrate every small and big happiness. So, almost a year after dating, I kept Karwa Chauth for the first time. I was not even married. But the person for whom I had to see the moon was there," Debinna said.

--IANS

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