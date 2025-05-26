Gurinder Chadha heaps praise on Anupam Kher’s ‘touching film’ ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) “Bend It Like Beckham” director Gurinder Chadha has heaped praise on actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher’s upcoming movie “Tanvi The Great,” calling it a touching film with lots of unexpected twists.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him having a chat about his upcoming directorial with Gurinder, whose film addresses social and emotional issues, especially ones faced by immigrants caught between two worlds.

In the video, Gurinder, whose most of her films explore the lives of Indians living in England, is heard saying: “You know, it is such a touching, touching film and the storytelling is so beautifully done.”

She went on to praise debutante Shubhangi, who will be seen in the titular role.

“And I think you're super blessed with an amazing lead actress. I think she was completely watchable.You couldn't take your eyes off her. You didn't know what she was going to do next.

What I liked was you didn't know where the story was going.You kept having lots of left turns, you know, and I didn't feel it was as long as it was. It kind of goes quite fast.”

Gurinder congratulated Anupam for the film and added: “You're really very lovely and also very emotional, you know, made you feel good. You actually had to talk to my daughter.”

She went on to share that her daughter has ADHD, or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, and that she loved the film.

“My daughter has ADHD and also in her school, there are a lot of children who are autistic.”

Gurinder said: “So all the way through, she was actually commenting on it and she was the one who clapped when the guy said, ‘sometimes I wish that there were no rules’. She clapped and she said, 'that's exactly how we should be.”

Anupam in the caption section thanked Gurinder for the comments and described the kind words as a humbling experience.

“Thank you dearest @gurinder.chadha for your heartfelt comments after the screening of #TanviTheGreat in London. When an internationally acclaimed director like you acknowledges the good work it is an amazing and a humbling feeling! Also Your praise for #Shubhangi (Tanvi) is an ultimate award for any actor who is making a debut in films! Jai Ho!” he wrote as the caption.

--IANS

dc/