October 29, 2025 9:48 PM हिंदी

Gujarat’s dental college wins award for 2nd consecutive year, patients praise its awareness drives

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (IANS) In a remarkable achievement, the government dental college and hospital in Gujarat’s Jamnagar recorded significant success in dental care and oral health. This is the second consecutive year that the dental college has been awarded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The dental college won the honours in the Best Performing Dental College this year, for promoting dental health and spreading awareness about the harms of tobacco use.

According to patients, the dental hospital not only provides dental treatment with modern equipment but also creates awareness about tobacco and cigarette addiction.

“I've been coming here for treatment for four months and have gradually reduced my tobacco use because I'm now afraid of contracting a serious illness, like cancer. I feel confident that I'll receive quality treatment here,” said one of the patients.

The hospital also has a centre dedicated to educating patients about the ill effects of tobacco use, and counselling is also provided.

In addition to treating patients at the hospital, the team of doctors from this dental college also visits nearby districts, village Anganwadi centres, and schools and colleges to examine people's teeth and educate them about the harm caused by tobacco use.

They also educate people about the importance of oral health through street plays and awareness rallies. These efforts have earned the Government Dental College and Hospital, Jamnagar, a nationally recognised institution.

Notably, the state government-run hospital organises various programmes to create awareness about oral and dental health, including lectures, street plays, rallies, essay and painting competitions, as well as dental diagnosis camps. Special camps and campaigns organised by the hospital to raise awareness through street plays and other activities got a special mention during the felicitation ceremony.

--IANS

mr/uk

