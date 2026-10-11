October 11, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Gujarat revises classification of 268 talukas to guide industrial investment under new policy

Gujarat revises classification of 268 talukas to guide industrial investment under new policy

Gandhinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) Gujarat on Sunday revised the classification of 268 talukas across all 34 districts into two categories under its "Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy-2026", providing a framework for entrepreneurs to identify the applicable incentives for setting up or expanding industrial units.

Under the revised classification announced by the state Industries and Mines Department, 130 talukas have been placed in Category A and 138 in Category B.

The exercise takes into account the creation of new talukas in the state and the introduction of the new industrial policy.

The classification has been announced under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the stated objective of increasing industrial investment and promoting development across different regions of Gujarat.

The revised framework is intended to help entrepreneurs determine the category applicable to the location of their proposed industrial projects and understand the provisions of the relevant incentive schemes.

However, access to incentives will remain subject to the eligibility criteria, rules and conditions specified under each scheme.

The industrial policy places emphasis on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), startups, women entrepreneurs and first-generation entrepreneurs.

It also provides for promoting green industrial parks, wastewater recycling, clean manufacturing technologies and the circular economy.

By updating the taluka classification, the state government aims to establish a clearer framework for directing industrial investment across the state and encouraging more balanced regional industrial development.

The revised classification covers all 34 districts of Gujarat and forms part of the implementation of the "Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy-2026".

The policy, effective from June 1, is a five-year framework aimed at strengthening Gujarat's industrial competitiveness and supporting sustainable growth.

It introduces a flexible incentive structure under which eligible businesses can choose a combination of capital, interest and power tariff subsidies, subject to applicable conditions.

The policy covers MSMEs as well as large, mega and ultra-mega industrial projects, with incentives varying according to investment size, sector and location.

It also identifies priority industries and encourages research and development, cleaner production technologies and employment generation.

--IANS

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