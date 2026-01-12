Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate Metro route in Gandhinagar, residents filled with joy

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Metro rail service at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Sunday evening. An atmosphere of enthusiasm and joy prevailed in the city ahead of the occasion.

Preparations were underway for welcoming the Prime Minister at the Mahatma Mandir complex and surrounding areas with traditional Gujarati Garba and folk dances.

The atmosphere was made festive through cultural programmes. Local people, students, and artists were present in large numbers at the venue.

Ward Corporator Darshana Ben Thakkar told IANS that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifting the Metro service to the city's residents.

She said that it is a moment of pride and joy for Gandhinagar that the Prime Minister himself is coming here to inaugurate this important project.

Students also showed great enthusiasm regarding the inauguration of the Mahatma Mandir Metro Station.

A student, Shivani, told IANS that about 100 children will give a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. She said that all the children are eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister's arrival, and it will be a memorable moment for them.

Another student participating in the programme said that they have come from a Teacher Training Institute, where teachers are given better training. He said that Prime Minister Modi's vision has always been to provide good teachers to the country, and today they have come here to witness that vision of nation-building.

Artist Kashish, who was participating in the cultural programmes, said that she is a participant in the dance performance and has come here to welcome Prime Minister Modi. She said that it is a matter of pride to get the opportunity to perform at a major event like the inauguration of the Metro service. She also said that several groups performing Garba, Kathak, and other traditional dances were participating in the programme.

Pankaj Kumar, an artist from the Rangoli Foundation Group, said that a grand programme has been organised for the inauguration event.

