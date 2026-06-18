Gujarat minister reviews Dholera green belt project, semiconductor plant progress

Ahmedabad, June 19 (IANS) Gujarat Minister Arjun Modhwadia has reviewed two key projects transforming the future of Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), inspecting an afforestation initiative designed to tackle the area's challenging saline terrain and visiting the under-construction semiconductor plant.

The visits highlighted parallel efforts to develop Dholera as both an industrial and environmentally sustainable hub, officials said on Thursday.

At the plantation site, Modhwadia, who holds the Forest, Environment, Science and Technology portfolios, reviewed a scientific afforestation project being implemented to create a green belt around the industrial region.

The Forest Department is overseeing plantation work across 19.5 hectares, with more than 10.5 hectares already planted with a variety of indigenous tree species.

Officials briefed the Minister on the use of the "Drum Method", a scientific technique developed to address Dholera's highly saline soil conditions and limited water availability.

Under the method, plant roots are isolated from saline soil using specially designed drums, while moisture retention techniques help maintain adequate water levels for saplings.

According to the Forest Department, the approach has resulted in a plantation survival rate of between 94 and 97 per cent, significantly higher than rates typically achieved in conventional afforestation projects.

The plantation programme includes more than 17 native species, including banyan, peepal, paras peepal, arjun, gulmohar, kanji, khakhro, kesudo, gunda and gundi.

Praising the initiative, Modhwadia said: "This planned afforestation will prove to be a milestone for Dholera's green future."

The Minister later visited the private company's semiconductor facility under construction in Dholera SIR, where he reviewed progress on civil works and technical infrastructure.

He also held a high-level meeting with the company's management and engineering teams to assess the status of the project and discuss timelines for its commissioning.

Speaking during the visit, Modhwadia said: "The semiconductor plant would provide a new direction to India's digital and electronics revolution."

He also discussed the project's potential to create employment opportunities locally and contribute to economic growth in the surrounding region.

Officials reiterated their commitment to completing the project within the stipulated timeframe.

Local MLA Kalu Dabhi accompanied the Minister during both visits.

--IANS

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