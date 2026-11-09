November 09, 2026 3:11 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: HM Shah inaugurates 4.03-km elevated corridor linking ISKCON Junction to Sanand Flyover

Gujarat: HM Shah inaugurates 4.03-km elevated corridor linking ISKCON Junction to Sanand Flyover

Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Monday inaugurated the 4.03-km-long ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor in Ahmedabad, a six-lane project built at a cost of Rs 464 crore to ease traffic congestion on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway and improve connectivity between Sarkhej and Gandhinagar.

The corridor, connecting ISKCON Junction to Sanand Flyover on National Highway 147, is expected to reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters by allowing smoother movement through some of the city's busiest junctions, including Karnavati Club, Prahladnagar and YMCA.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshna Vaghela, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLAs Amit Thaker and Babubhai Patel, and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

Constructed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the elevated corridor is 26.8 metres wide and comprises a 2,940-metre viaduct and 1,090 metres of approach roads.

The project is also expected to reduce vehicle operating costs and improve road safety through dedicated safety measures.

To minimise noise pollution, special noise barriers have been installed along a stretch of 5,880 metres.

The project also includes 297 streetlights, an Advanced Traffic Management System, overhead and cantilever gantries, road safety signboards, cat's eyes and anti-glare measures.

In addition to the elevated structure, white-topping service roads measuring between seven and 14 metres in width have been developed to facilitate smoother traffic movement.

The corridor is expected to provide safer and more seamless connectivity for commuters travelling between Sarkhej and Gandhinagar, while easing congestion along the highway.

It was opened to the public ahead of the New Year.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, office-bearers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, local councillors, and social and political leaders were also present at the inauguration.

--IANS

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