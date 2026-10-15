Gujarat Dy CM hands citizenship certificates to 319; recalls hardships faced by Hindus in Pakistan

Rajkot, Oct 15 (IANS) Hindu families who fled Pakistan after facing persecution will now be able to live in India under their real names and with the dignity of Indian citizenship, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday while handing over citizenship certificates to 319 displaced people in Rajkot district.

Recalling incidents in Pakistan in which Hindus were forced to change their names to protect themselves, Sanghavi said the newly recognised Indian citizens would no longer have to hide their identities.

He referred to incidents of firing in Rani Bagh in Hyderabad, Pakistan, during which Hindu residents had reportedly changed their names to save their lives.

“Now these Indian citizens will be able to live in this country throughout their lives with dignity and under their real names,” he said.

The citizenship certificates were distributed at a ceremony organised by the district administration at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium.

Of the 319 beneficiaries, 259 were from Rajkot district, 53 from Morbi, six from Kutch and one from Surendranagar.

Welcoming the beneficiaries, Sanghavi told them, “Smile, from today, you are all citizens of India.” The announcement brought many recipients to tears, with several visibly overcome by emotion.

Describing the occasion as a Diwali-like celebration for the families, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision, had helped them to begin a new chapter in their lives."

He also referred to the difficulties faced by women in Pakistan's Tharparkar region, where, he said, women were unable to leave their homes freely.

Sanghavi described the occasion as a "day of freedom" for women who had come to Gujarat from Pakistan, including Kavita ben from Morbi.

"The families had found refuge in India after enduring years of hardship and persecution in Pakistan. Their citizenship certificates would provide them with a renewed sense of security," he emphasised.

Sanghavi congratulated the beneficiaries and wished their children a bright future. In a lighter remark, he said: "A pass for Rajkot's garba celebrations is more valuable than a Pakistani passport."

During the ceremony, a teenage girl applied a kumkum tilak to Sanghavi's forehead and tied a rakhi around his wrist to thank him for measures to ensure the safety of girls in the state.

Census Operations Director Sujal Mayatra said more than 1,500 people had been granted citizenship in Gujarat under the CAA. "The beneficiaries could contribute to building a developed India with a new identity and citizenship," he added.

Rajkot Mayor Dr Nehal Shukla, MP Kesaridevsinh Zala, district panchayat president Sanjay Pipaliya, local MLAs and senior district and police officials attended the ceremony.

--IANS

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