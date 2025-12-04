Gujarat: Deputy CM inaugurates ENGIMACH 2025, over 1 lakh visitors expected (Lead)

Gandhinagar, Dec 3 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday inaugurated Asia's one of the largest engineering exhibitions, titled "ENGIMACH-2025."

The five-day exhibition, being held from December 3 to 7, will see hundreds of companies putting their products on display while the organisers anticipate huge footfall, going beyond 1 lakh.

Gujarat Deputy CM, speaking on the occasion, said that ENGIMACH-2025 - the world's largest engineering and machinery exhibition will see participation of more than 1,100 companies from India and abroad.

He stated that over 50,000 visitors have already registered to participate in the event, and it is expected to go beyond 1 lakh during the five-day exhibition.

Over 500 delegates from various countries are also likely to mark their presence.

The exhibition is expected to generate business worth crores of rupees for companies working in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, operating in the state and outside.

It will not only generate business for companies but also benefit small and medium-scale businesses, including hotels in Ahmedabad and surrounding districts, and generate local employment.

He stated that the world-class exhibition centre, built as part of the Gujarat Vibrant Summit, has drawn the attention of global events, as a result of which several national and international exhibitions are being held at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar, resulting in significant business for local traders.

To provide better facilities to the participating companies, the state government will also strive to develop this centre into a world-class exhibition centre.

Over 10,000 products are on display at the exhibition, spread over an area of approximately 100,000 square meters. The exhibition will also feature an "International Buyer-Seller Meet" between various industries.

Gujarat Deputy CM and Industry Minister Harsh Sanghavi paid a visit to the stalls of various companies at the exhibition and also interacted with the company owners regarding AI and robot-based machinery, as well as technology updates.

He also urged all industrialists to promote the Modi govt’s "Make in India," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Swadeshi Abhiyan" to make the country more self-reliant in engineering machinery and manufacturing.

--IANS

mr/dan