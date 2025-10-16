Gujarat: Artist from Jamnagar creates rangoli depicting story of patriotism and sacrifice on Diwali

Jamnagar, Oct 16 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year, an artist from Gujarat's Jamnagar has created a rangoli that tells a powerful story of patriotism and sacrifice, one that touches the heart of every Indian.

Her artwork is titled “Shaurya” (One Nation, One Flame). The female artist has been creating rangolis at home on various themes for the past 15 years.

This particular rangoli is more than just a vibrant blend of colours; it is an emotional tribute to the 26 innocent people martyred in the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The artist said that she has captured the soil of India, the blood of sacrifice, and the fire of patriotism in every grain of her rangoli.

On one side, the face of an Indian woman is depicted, symbolising the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the attack. Her eyes reflect pain and helplessness, echoing the nation’s collective sorrow. On the other side, the face of an Indian soldier emerges, his eyes filled with anger, courage, and a burning desire for justice. He represents the spirit of every Indian who stands firmly against terrorism.

At the centre, Indian fighter jets soar against the backdrop of a roaring Tricolour, symbolising the essence of “Operation Sindoor” - justice, retaliation, and unity.

Speaking to IANS, Rangoli artist Riddhi Seth said, “This rangoli is not just a tribute but a message that India will never bow to terrorism. The bravery of our soldiers and the flame of our nation will always keep burning. Measuring approximately five feet long and three feet wide, this rangoli was created using simple chirodi colours and took about ten days of tireless effort. It is now complete, and many people are coming to see it.”

The artwork is dedicated to all the innocent victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

This isn’t just a rangoli - it’s the spirit of a nation. An artistic tribute to the martyrs of the Pahalgam attack, created from the heart of Jamnagar.

This year, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21. Since it begins before sunset, October 20 will be observed as the main day for Lakshmi Puja.

--IANS

jk/dan