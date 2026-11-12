GreenLine deploys electric trucks for Kirloskar Ferrous’ logistics operations

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., an Essar Group venture and India's leading green logistics operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, announced its partnership with Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited for the deployment of electric trucks to support its logistics operations.

The partnership was marked by the flag-off of electric trucks at Kirloskar Ferrous’ plant in Taloja in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The deployment brings electric mobility into Kirloskar Ferrous’ goods transportation, adding another application for lower-emission solutions in industrial logistics.

The collaboration reflects the evolving role of alternative-fuel transportation in industrial supply chains, with businesses exploring solutions that can support their environmental objectives alongside operational requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Madhur Taneja, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., said: "At GreenLine, we are focused on advancing lower-emission freight transportation through solutions suited to different logistics requirements. LNG continues to play an important role in our approach to decarbonising long-haul transportation, while electric trucks offer opportunities in applications suited to electric mobility. Our partnership with Kirloskar Ferrous marks a further step in expanding our electric truck deployments and working with businesses to integrate cleaner transportation solutions into their supply chains."

"Electrifying inter-plant logistics is where sustainability meets operational excellence, driving higher efficiency, lower costs and a cleaner future," the KFIL leadership team said.

GreenLine is driving the transition towards lower-emission road freight in India through its growing fleet of LNG- and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks. The company operates over 1,200 vehicles across major freight corridors, serving industries including steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals. Its fleet has collectively travelled more than 100 million kilometres, helping customers reduce over 30,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The partnership with Kirloskar Ferrous represents another step in GreenLine’s efforts to expand electric mobility across industrial applications and support businesses in exploring more sustainable approaches to freight transportation.

--IANS

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