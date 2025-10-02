October 02, 2025 7:19 PM हिंदी

Delhi: Grand ‘Vishwashanti Mahayagna’ held at Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The auspicious festival of Vijaya Dashami was celebrated with grandeur at the Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir in the capital through the ‘Vishwashanti Mahayagna’ on Thursday.

Conducted in accordance with the Vedic tradition, this Yagna aimed to promote global peace and harmony. Thousands of devotees joined the celebrations with devotion and enthusiasm.

The Mahayagna commenced with sunrise at 6 a.m. and continued until 9 a.m. Swamis of Akshardham chanted the sacred Vedic mantras, invoking a wave of divine spiritual energy.

A total of 108 Yagna Kunds (sacrificial altars) were prepared for the ritual.

Pujya Munivatsaldas Swami, the administrative in-charge Swami of Akshardham Mandir, Delhi, addressed the gathering.

“With the divine inspiration and guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, this Yagna was organised for peace and harmony in the world. Special prayers were conducted for every family to remain united, strong, and deeply rooted in spiritual values,” he said.

A large number of youths also took part in the Yagna.

A devotee, Twinkle, shared: “On this auspicious occasion of the Vishwashanti Mahayagna, devotees were immersed in devotion and spiritual joy. They prayed not only for themselves but also for global peace, harmony, and love, while reflecting on the true meaning of Vijayadashami.”

The essence of the Yagna was rooted in the Bhagavad Gita’s teaching of “attaining supreme welfare through mutual nourishment.”

The swamis and volunteers also took a resolve to remove negativity, ego, and hatred from their lives. The entire atmosphere of Akshardham was charged with powerful spiritual energy, filling everyone with a profound sense of joy and contentment.

