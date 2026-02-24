February 24, 2026 4:52 PM हिंदी

Grand Braj Holi begins, devotees and tourists throng Barsana, Nandgaon

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 24 (IANS) Thousands of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad have begun arriving in the Braj region to witness the world-famous Holi celebrations in Barsana, Vrindavan and Mathura, as the traditional festivities formally commenced with ritual ceremonies on Tuesday.

The grand Braj Holi began with groups of women from Barsana visiting Nandgaon to extend a ceremonial invitation for the iconic Lathmar Holi. With this customary exchange, the vibrant Phag (Holi) celebrations in the region have officially started. Later in the evening, Laddu Prasad was scheduled to be showered in the courtyard of the revered Shri Radha Rani Temple (Ladli Ji Temple), drawing large crowds of devotees.

Visitors expressed deep joy at witnessing the centuries-old traditions. A devotee from Mumbai said, “We have come from Mumbai, and it feels very good to be here. Everything looks extremely beautiful. It is wonderful to see these celebrations.” Another visitor described the experience as “full of joy and spiritual bliss,” adding that everyone should witness it at least once.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to manage the massive influx of pilgrims. Superintendent of Police (Security) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the world-renowned celebrations are being held under tight security. Separate routes have been designated for entry and exit to prevent overcrowding, while devotees are being allowed to reach temples in a regulated manner to ensure smooth darshan.

“All congestion points have been barricaded, and crowd movement is being carefully managed,” the officer said. A network of 230 CCTV cameras has been installed across the area, monitored from three designated control rooms. The entire region has been divided into seven zones and 18 sectors for efficient security deployment.

Police also said they are maintaining strict surveillance on anti-social elements to ensure peaceful celebrations. The colourful festivities in the Braj region are expected to continue over the coming days, attracting even larger crowds.

