October 23, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Goyal highlights huge opportunities for German firms to invest, manufacture and innovate in India

Goyal highlights huge opportunities for German firms to invest, manufacture and innovate in India

Berlin/New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said he had productive meetings with several top business leaders in Berlin, where he highlighted immense opportunities for German companies to invest, manufacture and innovate in India.

The minister stressed that India and the European Union (EU) have an opportunity to build a powerful economic partnership anchored in trust, competitiveness and complementary strengths.

“Held a meeting with Stefan Oelrich, President of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Bayer. Discussed Bayer's expansion plans in India and opportunities to deepen its engagement in our robust healthcare ecosystem through greater investment, innovation and collaboration,” Goyal posted on X.

In his meeting with Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius Group, they discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in healthcare, leveraging India's rapidly expanding healthcare sector, growing demand for quality and affordable medical solutions, and strong manufacturing capabilities.

“Explored how the company can harness our skilled talent and world-class production capabilities to serve both domestic and global markets,” Goyal remarked.

He met Murat Akyildiz, Global General Partner at Knauf Group, in Berlin, and discussed Knauf’s expanding manufacturing in India and avenues to deepen collaboration across sustainable construction materials and infrastructure development, aligning with India’s unprecedented urban and economic transformation.

Earlier, the minister spoke at the inauguration of the India Center of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) alongside Katherina Reiche, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Goyal highlighted that the Center reflects the growing India-Germany ties and “our shared commitment to deepening cooperation”.

“Our complementary strengths provide a strong foundation for achieving our ambitious economic goals, with the India-EU FTA poised to add further momentum to this partnership,” said the minister.

Goyal also emphasised that together, “we can build resilient global value chains and also urged businesses and investors from both countries to explore avenues for collaboration that further advance mutual prosperity and growth”.

He also had interaction with CEOs and business leaders during the Business Leaders Roundtable, hosted by ESMT Berlin. Goyal said he looks forward to taking the India-Germany trade and economic partnership to new heights.

—IANS

na/

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