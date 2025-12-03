Govt removes order mandating pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app as adoption surges

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said it has withdrawn the mandate requiring mobile manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones, citing a sharp rise in voluntary user registrations and growing public trust in the platform.

The Ministry of Communications said the app -- designed to protect citizens from cyber fraud and telecom-related crimes -- has been gaining strong acceptance, making a compulsory installation rule unnecessary.

“So far, 1.4 crore users have downloaded Sanchar Saathi, helping report nearly 2,000 fraud incidents every day,” the ministry said.

“In the last 24 hours alone, six lakh citizens registered to download the app, marking a tenfold jump in its uptake,” it added.

The government said the mandate was originally intended to ensure that less-aware citizens also had access to cybersecurity tools.

But with the recent spike in voluntary adoption, the rule has now been rolled back.

“Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” the Centre said.

The ministry emphasised that the app is secure, carries no surveillance feature and serves only one purpose -- protecting users from fraudsters and helping them report cyber wrongdoing.

It added that people are free to delete the app whenever they want, and that it supports “jan bhagidari” by enabling citizens to participate in fighting cybercrime.

The announcement came hours after Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia strongly refuted snooping allegations in Parliament.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, he said the app cannot monitor users and remains inactive unless someone chooses to register.

“Snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app,” Scindia said, adding in Hindi, “Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga.”

He underlined that the app is meant only to help people protect themselves from digital threats such as fake mobile connections, fraud calls and lost or stolen phones.

