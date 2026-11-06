Govt launches 20 critical mineral blocks, unveils ANVESH and EKAM portals

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The fourth conference of mining ministers saw launch of the 9th tranche of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks, offering 20 mineral blocks across eight states, and unveiling of two digital platforms aimed at strengthening data-driven governance, an official statement said on Friday.

The event also saw the launch of a third tranche of exploration licence auctions, comprising 11 exploration blocks across 6 states, unlocking the country’s untapped mineral potential, the statement from the Ministry of Mines said.

The critical and strategic mineral block auction covered strategically important minerals such as rare earth elements, graphite and vanadium.

The dignitaries also launched ANVESH and EKAM, two digital portals developed by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), to strengthen informed decision-making.

ANVESH (Analytics and Navigation for Valuation, Evaluation and Strategic Headway in Mining) will facilitate access to and analysis of important mining-related data, including mineral production, despatch, sale quantities, average sale prices and imports and exports. These initiatives mark important steps towards strengthening India’s mineral security and modernising the mining ecosystem.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey highlighted the importance of effective coordination between the Centre and states, strengthening exploration activities and addressing challenges in the mining sector.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, highlighted the importance of the mining sector in Goa’s economic development and emphasised sustainable mining practices, responsible resource utilisation and cooperation between the Centre and States.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy underscored the strategic importance of the mining and coal sectors in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. He emphasised strengthening domestic mineral production, accelerating exploration, promoting processing, refining and recycling of critical minerals, adopting modern technologies and enhancing Centre–State cooperation.

Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Keshav Chandra, highlighted the importance of active participation by states and close coordination with the Central government for the effective development of the mining sector.

He emphasised the need to address challenges, accelerate mineral exploration and unlock the country’s mineral potential, the statement noted.

Mining ministers from participating states shared detailed perspectives on the challenges, highlighted state-specific concerns, implementation-related challenges and areas requiring the attention and support of the Central government.

—IANS

aar/ag