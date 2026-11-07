November 07, 2026 3:21 PM हिंदी

Govt invites startups for WaveX pavilion at IFFI Goa 2026

Govt invites startups for WaveX pavilion at IFFI Goa 2026

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications from startups working in film and allied technologies to participate in the WaveX Startup Pavilion at WAVES Bazaar during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa 2026, an official statement said on Saturday.

The initiative aims to provide an exclusive platform for startups to showcase products, technologies and solutions to the national and international film and media industry, the statement from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

The platform will also facilitate networking opportunities, industry engagement and collaboration with filmmakers, production houses, investors in the global creative ecosystem.

Applications are open to DPIIT-registered startups operating in the film and related technology domains, the statement said. Eligible startups will be considered through a screening and evaluation process conducted by a Selection Committee constituted by WaveX.

"Interested and eligible startups are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their innovations on an international platform," the statement noted.

IFFI, established in 1952, is one of Asia's prominent film festivals, held annually in Goa, that showcases global cinema, promotes creative exchange and encourages international collaboration in the film industry.

WaveX, the WAVES Startup Accelerator, is a startup accelerator and incubation initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting focused on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the media and entertainment sector.

It focuses on supporting startups working in areas such as Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) and media technologies.

National platforms such as the WAVES summit are showcasing India's creative and immersive media capabilities to a global audience. The Union Budget 2026–27 allocated Rs 250 crore for AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across India, a recent official factsheet said.

—IANS

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