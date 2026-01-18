Govt firm on making the country global defence production hub: Rajnath Singh

Nagpur, Jan 18 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliant) in ammunition manufacturing and make the country a global production hub in the field.

Inaugurating the Medium Caliber Ammunition Manufacturing Facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, he recalled the time when ammunition shortages hampered the country's defence preparedness with the government realising the need to become self-reliant in the field.

The facility, inaugurated by the Defence Ministry, is a fully automated plant manufacturing 30mm ammunition which is extensively used by the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

He had also visited the Pinaka Rocket manufacturing facility and flagged off the first tranche of Guided Pinaka rockets to Armenia.

Commending the contribution of the private sector in making the defence sector 'Aatmanirbhar', Rajnath Singh said that the nation is steadily marching forward in ammunition production as it is manufacturing quality and reliable products.

He made special mention of the handing over of the Multi-Mode Hand Grenade, a fully Indian-made ammunition manufactured by the private sector, to the Indian Army in 2021.

He added that Nagastra drones were successfully used during Operation Sindoor as these accurately struck terrorist targets, thereby proving their strategic capability.

He appreciated the development of more advanced versions of Nagastra, exuding confidence that the weapons will prove extremely lethal in the future.

Rajnath Singh said that the successful test launch of 'Bhargavastra' Counter Drone System being developed showcases the technological capabilities of the private sector.

He added that the exports of Pinaka missiles developed at the facility have begun, demonstrating the capabilities of the defence industry in further strengthening the export potential of the country.

India is no longer just an importer but is rapidly moving towards becoming an exporter, he said.

The Defence Minister termed Operation Sindoor as an example of how important self-reliance is for the nation.

He emphasised that wars are becoming increasingly complex, which demands a nation to prepare itself.

"New methods of warfare are emerging. Wars are no longer confined to borders."

"Areas such as energy, trade, tariffs, supply chains, technology, and information have also become new dimensions of conflict," Defence Minister Singh said.

"The importance of border vigilance and latest weapons and technologies has increased. Irrespective of the nature of war, the need of a robust defence industrial base will always remain. In such a situation, increased private sector's involvement in manufacturing, and research and development is the need of the hour," he added.

--IANS

rch/khz