October 08, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

Govt coming out with paper on AI regulations next month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt coming out with paper on AI regulations next month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the government plans to bring out a consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI) regulations within a month, with a key focus on ensuring AI safety and curbing the danger posed by deepfakes.

"I will request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That's the most important point-- safety related to AI use," the minister said at an event.

Vaishnaw pointed out that deepfakes are a nuisance which can cause huge problems in society.

"People believe them, and it sets a totally wrong precedent. It sets out a totally wrong narrative, and people get lured into doing wrong things and believing wrong things," he said.

The minister further stated that the consultation paper will focus on skilling, safety and ensuring that no one is left behind as the AI technology advances.

He emphasised that the human impact of AI must remain at the centre of the regulatory approach.

The minister said AI cannot be governed through legislation alone and called for a combination of technology and regulation. “We have to bring a techno-legal solution,” he said, adding that stakeholders would need to be brought on board.

Vaishnaw that the industry would have to take the primary responsibility in tackling the risks associated with AI amid the mounting menace of cyber attacks and deepfakes.

The government’s India AI Governance Guidelines, released earlier this year, have already outlined a principle-based approach centred on trust, people-first governance, and responsible AI innovation. The framework also identifies misinformation, deepfakes, algorithmic bias and unintended societal harm among the big risks that need to be safeguarded against.

The guidelines recommend reviewing existing laws to identify regulatory gaps around AI, including issues such as liability, data protection, copyright, content authentication and the misuse of generative AI. Besides, they propose setting up an AI Governance Group, a Technology and Policy Expert Committee and an AI Safety Institute.

The government has separately been working on deepfake detection and responsible AI initiatives under the 'Safe & Trusted AI' pillar of the IndiaAI Mission. These include projects focused on deepfake detection, privacy-preserving AI, bias mitigation, and AI risk assessment.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first meeting with Nana Patekar: Hero ki tarah Baal mat bana

Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first meeting with Nana Patekar: Hero ki tarah Baal mat bana

Pakistan: Christian boy kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam (File Image)

Pakistan: Christian boy kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam

Highveld conditions and backup to Marco Jansen drove our fast-bowling buys, says Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell. Photo credit: SA20

Highveld conditions and backup to Jansen drove our fast-bowling buys, says SEC head coach Birrell

Bangladesh measles outbreak worsens as experts blame govt’s vaccine procurement failure

Bangladesh measles outbreak worsens as experts blame govt’s vaccine procurement failure

Mukesh Rishi fondly remembers Nana Patekar's sense of discipline

Mukesh Rishi fondly remembers Nana Patekar's sense of discipline

'Club-led model will make a huge difference for players and fans,' says Lalrinliana Hnamte of Sporting Club Delhi ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026-27: 'Club-led model will make a huge difference for players and fans,' says Hnamte

Nearly 50 pc of MENAAP region's poor living on less than $3 a day in Pakistan: Report

Nearly 50 pc of MENAAP region's poor living on less than $3 a day in Pakistan: Report

Rabada out, Nortje returns after over 3 years as SA name Playing XI for Australia Test

Rabada out, Nortje returns after three years as SA name Playing XI for Australia Test

Abe Memorial Corridor fitting tribute to Shinzo Abe's contribution to India-Japan friendship: PM Modi

Abe Memorial Corridor fitting tribute to Shinzo Abe's contribution to India-Japan friendship: PM Modi

After Asian Games 2026 triumph, Indian hockey team turns focus to the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026

After Asian Games triumph, Indian hockey team turns focus to Asian Champions Trophy Punjab