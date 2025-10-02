Govt calls for proposals under PRIP scheme for projects worth Rs 11,000 crore

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The government has called for proposals under the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme for industry and startup projects worth about Rs 11,000 crore.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has invited applications for research and innovation projects under its PRIP scheme, a landmark initiative to transform the sector into a globally competitive, innovation-driven sector.

With an approved outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, the scheme is expected to catalyse a Pharma-MedTech innovation pipeline by supporting around 300 projects involving total R&D investment of about Rs 11,000 crore in new medicines, complex generics, biosimilars and novel medical devices.

The Department has notified amendments to the scheme as notified earlier and issued revised guidelines.

Under the amended scheme, for early stage projects, MSMEs and startups may apply for projects costing up to Rs 9 crore for assistance of up to Rs 5 crore.

For later stage projects, projects of industry, MSMEs and startups costing up to Rs 285 crore may apply for assistance up to Rs 100 crore.

The scale of financial assistance for early stage projects is 100 per cent for cost up to Rs 1 crore and 50 per cent of additional cost beyond Rs 1 crore, subject to a maximum up to Rs 5 crore. The scale for financial assistance for later stage projects is 35 per cent of project cost, subject to a maximum of Rs 100 crore.

Further, with a view to strengthen India’s health security framework in areas of high public health significance but relatively lower market potential, identified as Strategic Priority Innovation (SPI) areas, the amended scheme provides that assistance for later stage projects may be to the extent of 50 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 100 crore.

Such SPI areas include specified rare diseases, antimicrobial resistance, vaccine-preventable diseases, tropical vector-borne diseases and outbreak/pandemic-causing pathogens.

Besides financial assistance, the amended scheme provides for development of strong institutional enablers to further nurture the innovation journey, said the government.

“The application window has opened on October 1, 2025 through a dedicated portal to drive a fully digital application process,” it added.

—IANS

na/