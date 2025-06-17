Gorakhpur Link Expressway inauguration on June 20, CM Yogi to flag off safety fleet also

June 17, 2025 8:49 PM हिंदी

Gorakhpur, June 17 (IANS) The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, one of the flagship highway projects in Uttar Pradesh, is set to be opened for the public on June 20, offering more than just speed and connectivity.

On the day of inauguration, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also flag off a specially designated safety fleet comprising five Innovas, five Campers, four ambulances, two cranes and one hydra vehicle for commuter safety.

Plans are also underway to implement an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), similar to the one on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, for continuous surveillance and enforcement.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the safety fleet will include five Innovas, five Campers, four ambulances, two cranes and one hydra vehicle.

According to UPEIDA’s nodal security officer Rajesh Pandey, the Innovas will patrol the expressway round-the-clock in 8-hour shifts, with each vehicle manned by four ex-servicemen.

The camper vehicles, open at the rear, will be equipped with traffic cones, ropes, and radium strips. In case of accidents or breakdowns, these vehicles will be deployed immediately to secure the area, preventing inconvenience or danger to other commuters.

Along the 91-km expressway, ambulances will be stationed every 45 km—on both sides of the road—to ensure quick medical response. Cranes will also be positioned every 45 km, along with one hydra vehicle to cover the entire stretch. In case of vehicle failure, small and medium vehicles will be moved using cranes, and large vehicles will be shifted via the nearest chainage point. As per NHAI guidelines, no broken-down vehicle is allowed to remain on the expressway.

ATMS will be implemented to strengthen road safety. The system includes the installation of CCTV cameras every 5 km, monitored from a central control room. It will also involve speed cameras and number plate readers (NPRs) to detect and report violations. Any instance of speeding will be automatically flagged to the respective district’s ARTO for swift action.

