Golf: Modest start with an even-par round for Diksha at Hulencourt

Hulencourt (Belgium), June 12 (IANS) Diksha Dagar, one of the seven Indians on show this week at the Hulencourt Women’s Open, began with a modest even par 72 in the first round of the event being played in Belgium. Diksha, who has been in fine form this season and has been in the Top 10 of the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit, had three birdies and three bogeys in her round.

She started on the back nine and bogeyed the 14th, but turned in one-under with birdies on the 16th and the 18th. A bogey on the second followed by a birdie on the third meant she was still under par. A bogey on the seventh, which was her 16th hole, saw her finish at even par.

Rookie Avani Prashanth was 1-under through seven holes, while Amandeep Drall, playing her first LET event this season, and Sneha Singh, playing her second event, shot 2-over 74 each and were T-67th, though the position will change as the round is still in progress.

Tvesa Malik carded 76 as did Vani Kapoor, and both were T-106, while Hitaashee Bakshi struggled to 79 and was T-128. All three will need very low rounds on the second day.

Leading the field was Australia’s Kelsey Bennett (67), who had nine birdies alongside two bogeys and on double bogey late in her round on the fourth, which was the 13th hole.

She began on the tenth with three birdies in the first four holes and finished with three birdies in the last three holes.

Three players, Kylie Henry of Scotland, French golfer Nastasia Nadaud, and Lydia Hall of Wales, finished their first rounds with 69. Helen Briem of Germany was also 3-under but had nine more holes to play.

The 2024 LET Rookie of the Year, Briem, entered this week’s Hulencourt Women’s Open with renewed confidence following a strong runner-up finish at the Tenerife Ladies Open. Hulencourt is hosting the tournament for the first time.

