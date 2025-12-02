December 02, 2025 5:32 AM हिंदी

Golf: Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Spain

Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in Malaga, Spain, on Monday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Malaga (Spain), Dec 1 (IANS) Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok carded 1-under 71 each and were tied-11th, just outside the Top-10 at the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España. Among the other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi (69) was T-43, Pranavi Urs (73) was T-47, and Diksha Dagar (75) was T-71.

France’s Nastasia Nadaud stormed to victory, firing a 66 (-6) to win the season-ending event by four shots on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Avani and Aditi played in the same group on the final day and carded 71 each. Avani had four birdies against three bogeys, and Aditi had three birdies against two bogeys. Both of them bogeyed the 18th and final hole, or else would have gotten into the Top-10.

Nadaud, 21, started the day in third place, five shots behind overnight leader Trichat Cheenglab and found birdies early in her round at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf.

Nadaud made birdies on the first and third holes before an eagle on the fourth, and she made a further birdie on the fifth to go to the top of the leaderboard.

After the turn, the Frenchwoman rolled in three birdies on the trot on holes 10, 11, and 12 before dropping a shot on the 13th and 16th holes.

However, Nadaud went to the 18th hole with a four-shot lead and rolled in her par to seal her maiden LET title with a score of 16-under-par.

Nadaud has been working with LET player Michele Thomson as her caddie since the start of September, and she credits her with improving her confidence in her game.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley ended the week in solo second place after a final round of 69 (-3) in Malaga.

Four players finished in a share of third place with Australia’s Kelsey Bennett, Germany’s Olivia Cowan, Norway’s Dorthea Forbrigd, and France’s Perrine Delacour all on 11-under-par.

In the LET Order of Merit, Singapore’s Shannon Tan ended the year as number one, 183.01 points ahead of England’s Rhodes, with Nadaud jumping from ninth to third in the rankings.

--IANS

bsk/

