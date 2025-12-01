December 01, 2025 5:32 AM हिंदी

Golf: Avani, Aditi rise to sixth after third round in Spain

Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok rise to sixth after third round in the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in Malaga, Spain. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Malaga (Spain), Nov 30 (IANS) Avani Prashanth rose to tied sixth place after three rounds, and she was joined by Aditi Ashok at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España. Avani shot 68, and Aditi carded 69, and they were 8-under for three rounds. Among other Indians, Pranavi Urs (71) was T-44th, Hitaashee Bakshi (70) was T-55, and Diksha Dagar (75) was T-69.

Avani had five birdies against one bogey, while Aditi also had five birdies but gave away two bogeys.

Avani was tied sixth with Aditi, Anna Huang, Italy’s Alessandra Fanali, plus the two players battling it out for the LET Order of Merit crown, Shannon Tan and Mimi Rhodes.

Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab sits at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 15-under-par and holds a three-shot lead heading into the final day of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

After a steady start, Cheenglab rolled in her first birdie of the day on the seventh and added another on the ninth hole at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf. The Thai star had a trickier back nine, making bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes, but signed for a round of 72 (E) to lead by three in Malaga.

Cheenglab, who won the 2023 LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year titles, is aiming to win her second LET title tomorrow.

France’s Perrine Delacour sits in solo second place on 12-under-par after a round of 66 (-6) to put herself into contention ahead of the final day. The two-time LET winner dropped her only shot of the day on the last rolling birdies on the fourth, sixth, ninth, 10th, 13th, 14th, and 16th holes.

France’s Nastasia Nadaud is in outright third place, two shots further back on 10-under after a round of 69 (-3) in Spain.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley and Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby are in a share of fourth place on nine-under-par after rounds of 68 (-4) and 69 (-3), respectively.

