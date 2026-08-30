August 30, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

Gobena, Jepchirchir win 2026 Sydney Marathon

Peres Jepchirchir (File photo)

Sydney, Aug 30 (IANS) Ethiopian athlete Addisu Gobena and Kenyan athlete Peres Jepchirchir won the 2026 Sydney Marathon on Sunday, with a record 40,000 runners taking part.

Gobena won the men's race on Sunday morning in a time of two hours, four minutes and 42 seconds, setting a new course record and shaving off more than one minute from 2025 winner Hailemaryam Kiros's time of 2:06:06, reports Xinhua.

Ethiopian Chimdessa Debele Gudeta finished second in a time of 2:04:46, while Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana rounded out the podium in a time of 2:04:57.

Olympic gold medalist Jepchirchir won the women's race in a time of 2:18:31, ahead of compatriot Irene Cheptai in second in 2:22:11 and Ethiopia's Shure Demise Ware in third in 2:22:33.

The Sydney Marathon was named the seventh Abbott World Marathon Major in November 2024 and officially joined the series in 2025.

--IANS

cs/

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