Goa fire mishap: PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the fire mishap in Goa's Arpora on Sunday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

A fire at Arpora's Birch by Romeo Lane has claimed 25 lives, including 4 tourists and 14 staff members. The identities of 7 victims are yet to be confirmed. Six people are injured and are undergoing treatment.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The blaze erupted around midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane, a club in the bustling Baga area that draws large crowds due to its proximity to one of Goa's most frequented beaches.

According to police officials, the inferno is suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the premises.

The sudden blast is believed to have left little time for those inside, many of them staff members, to escape.

Fire tenders from multiple stations were immediately deployed, and firefighters battled the flames well into the early hours of Sunday.

Rescue teams continued their efforts until dawn, sifting through debris in search of survivors and attempting to control residual hotspots.

Authorities confirmed that a significant number of the deceased were employees working at the club when the incident occurred. Senior officials, including the Director General of Police and teams from North Goa district, arrived at the site shortly after the fire was reported to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

