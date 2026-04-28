‘Glory’ maker Karan Anshuman: It's my superpower to leave things on a cliffhanger

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Creator Karan Anshuman, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project “Glory”, agrees that leaving things on a cliffhanger is designed by him.

Known for making layered stories with ample backstories, is it a conscious effort that he takes to make a story? Karan, who has directed the Emmy-nominated drama film Inside Edge and helmed Mirzapur, agreed and said: “Oh, 100 percent.”

“Everything is designed. I think it's my superpower to leave things on a cliffhanger that people will come back for. I literally think that's my thing,” added the maker.

Karan made his directorial debut with Riteish Deshmukh and Pulkit Samrat in Bangistan in 2015. His next was Inside Edge, which was nominated for the 2018 International Emmy Award in the Best Drama category.

He was then the showrunner for Mirzapur, a hinterland gangster drama set in the badlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh, dealing with the illegal arms trade and drug smuggling.

Talking about his next project Glory, the series stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky.

It is set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing, the series dives into the brutal ecosystem, and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal. The series also stars Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

On April 17, Pulkit ended up creating history during the trailer launch event of his upcoming sports drama "Glory".

He became the first Indian actor to step into the ring with a professional boxer and the third to achieve this feat globally. Before him, only Tom Hardy and Jake Gyllenhaal have dared to box with a professional.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series is written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

‘Glory’ is set to stream on May 1.

--IANS

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