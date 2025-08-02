August 02, 2025 8:18 PM हिंदी

Global sensation Akon to perform in India this November: 'India is like a second home'

Global sensation Akon to perform in India this November: 'India is like a second home'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) In an exciting update for all the music lovers out there, pop sensation Akon will be performing in India this November.

Spearheaded by White Fox, with Percept Live onboard as the co-producer, the 'Chammak Challo' singer will set the stage on fire in Delhi on November 9.

His next performance will be in Bengaluru on November 14, followed by a gig in Mumbai on November 16.

The tickets for Akon's shows are already among the most coveted in the country. While HSBC cardholders will get early access to these tickets from August 8 at 1 PM, others can purchase their tickets from August 10 at 10 PM. The tickets will be available exclusively on Distrito by Zomato.

Sharing his excitement of performing in India, Akon stated that India has always shown him so much love that it is like a second home to him.

"The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!," the 'Smack That' singer added.

From the first note of “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to the final chorus of “Don’t Matter,” this tour is set to ignite some fond memories.

Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox, added, “Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come."

Apart from Akon, Grammy-winning singer Enrique Iglesias will also be performing in Mumbai later this year, marking the return of the Spanish singer to India after a long gap of 13 years.

In the recent past, several international bands and artists such as Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa have performed in India.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures X)

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza!

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father (Photo Source- IANS)

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages