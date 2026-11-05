November 05, 2026 5:09 PM हिंदी

Global AI correction could boost capital flows in Indian markets: Uday Kotak

Global AI correction could boost flows into Indian markets: Uday Kotak

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) India could attract fresh foreign money if the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment surge loses momentum, veteran banker Uday Kotak said on Thursday.

Speaking in a virtual address, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank said heavy borrowing by global companies to fund their AI ambitions has stretched valuations in several cases.

“If that reverses, India could benefit from reverse flows as it builds its own AI capability,” Kotak said.

Indian equities have recovered nearly 10 per cent from their lows in early October even as global AI-linked stocks have come under pressure. Tech-heavy Asian markets have declined more than 7 per cent over the same period.

Global investors have withdrawn a record $29 billion from Indian markets in 2026 amid high valuations, limited AI-linked opportunities and rising energy prices.

Indian equities have held firm despite geopolitical uncertainty, volatile global markets and heavy foreign selling, helped by sustained confidence among domestic investors, Kotak said.

He said India’s valuation gap with other markets has narrowed after the recent correction, making stocks less expensive than they were six to 12 months ago. The country’s stronger growth outlook remains its key advantage, he added.

Kotak advised investors to focus on quality companies and risk management with a medium-term horizon, rather than chasing short-term moves.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets traded sharply higher on Thursday, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rising more than 2 per cent to intraday highs of 79,465.03 and 24,579.90, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex opened at 78,910.94, up 1,609.54 points or 2.08 per cent, while the Nifty started the session at 24,378.05, up 417.45 points or 1.74 per cent.

The buying momentum came after a fall in crude oil prices and the outcome of the US midterm elections.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Rights group urges Thailand not to deport two Uyghur men to China

Rights group urges Thailand not to deport two Uyghur men to China

Angad Bedi recalls Anushka Sharma sharing a hearty laugh with Virat Kohli in birthday post

Angad Bedi recalls Anushka Sharma sharing a hearty laugh with Virat Kohli in birthday post

Seven killed, 18 injured in PoK as Pakistani forces target protesters with gunfire and drones

Seven killed, 18 injured in PoK as Pakistani forces target protesters with gunfire and drones

Anshula Kapoor says 'forever cheering the loudest' as Khushi Kapoor turns a year older

Anshula Kapoor says 'forever cheering the loudest' as Khushi Kapoor turns a year older

Pakistan’s repeated devaluations fail to deliver economic performance: Report

Pakistan’s repeated devaluations fail to deliver economic performance: Report

Bengaluru’s winning momentum meets FC Goa’s home ambition

Bengaluru’s winning momentum meets FC Goa’s home ambition

‘SA20 still belongs to the fans’: Graeme Smith looks forward to milestone fifth season, which will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027. Photo credit: IANS

‘SA20 still belongs to the fans’: Graeme Smith looks forward to milestone fifth season

Starlink India delay driven by approval bottlenecks, not corporate pushback: Report

Starlink India delay driven by approval bottlenecks, not corporate pushback: Report

'Time to give it to the future': Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

'Time to give it to the future': Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Adani Ports to acquire Europe's Evos for 2.56 billion euro in major global expansion

Adani Ports to acquire Europe's Evos for 2.56 billion euros in major global expansion