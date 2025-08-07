Giorgia Andriani in talks for Ashneer Grover’s reality show 'Rise and Fall'? Find out

August 07, 2025 8:29 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The latest reports suggest that Indo-Italian diva Giorgia Andriani might be a part of Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show "Rise and Fall".

Hosted by Grover, the format of "Rise And Fall" will be based on its UK counterpart with the same name, originally hosted by Greg James.

The show will see the contestants competing in a two-storey house with top performers earning a promotion to the higher floor, equipped with various luxurious amenities.

If the reports turn out to be true, Andriani's participation in "Rise and Fall" will add a cross-cultural appeal to the show's dynamic.

Neither the production house nor Giorgia or her representatives have officially confirmed her participation in the show; however, the buzz around her possible participation has managed to create massive excitement among her admirers.

The makers dropped the promo of the show early in the year. "Rise and Fall" is expected to go on floors by late 2025.

Meanwhile, on Women's Day 2025, Giorgia shared her idea of gender equality.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she said: "True equality to me doesn’t mean we erase or eliminate the distinguishing qualities. Here, I am referring to being treated as equal when it comes to the opportunities that are offered to us, and the ability with which both genders approach said opportunities, and be treated in a fair manner."

"In my opinion, men and women will truly be considered equal when the concept of equality is understood by society, and we do not have to keep talking about this subject, trying to hammer it into the minds of people over and over again. It should simply be a natural state of being," she added.

Talking about the change that needs to take place in the entertainment industry in order to empower women, she added that empowerment will come only when women are judged solely on the basis of their merit.

--IANS

pm/

